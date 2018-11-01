Friday: Annual film festival gathers movies and filmmakers from near and far

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air during the noon hour on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Nov. 1, the St. Louis International Film Festival will return for its 27th season. Movie-loving attendees can expect to find Oscar contenders, festival favorites, local sensations and more over the course of the ten-day festival.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will spotlight some of the festival’s organizers and artists.

First, he’ll speak with Chris Clark, artistic director of Cinema St. Louis and one of the festival’s key organizers.

Then, Marsh will be joined by a panel of documentarians with local ties whose work will be shown at the festival. The panelists will be:

Have a question or comment about filmmaking in St. Louis? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Xandra Ellin give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

