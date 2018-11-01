KC Bier Co. Will Release Its 2018 World Beer Cup Medal Winner In Bottles

KC Bier Co. was the only brewery in Kansas City to win a medal at the 2018 World Beer Cup, and now it's releasing that beer for sale in bottles, the Kansas City Business Journal reports.

The brewer won a silver medal on May 3 for its Winterbock lager in the German-style Doppelbock or Eisbock category. Earning a medal at the World Cup is a huge accomplishment because it’s considered one of the world’s most prestigious beer contests, with some of the toughest competition.

Winterbock is a dark, full-bodied lager with caramel, chocolate and coffee malt flavors, warming alcohols, low bitterness and a slightly sweet finish. It’s a seasonal offering that will be released on tap and in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles on Nov. 12. It will be available through mid-February.

