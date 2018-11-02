As Midterm Nears, A Review Of Big Races, Ballot Issues In Missouri And Kansas

The midterm election is just a weekend away. Today, we covered the big races on both sides of the state line and some of the ballot measures Missouri voters are set to decide. In the Show-Me State, Attorney General Josh Hawley has been accused by Sen. Claire McCaskill of innapproriate use of consultants, but were the alleged misdeeds revealed too late to make a difference in the result? Meanwhile in Kansas, the contest between Secretary of State Kris Kobach and state Sen. Laura Kelly remains a virtual tie. Will Democratic enthusiasm (or disdain) be enough to overcome the state's long-standing Republican advantage?

