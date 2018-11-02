 As Midterm Nears, A Review Of Big Races, Ballot Issues In Missouri And Kansas | KBIA

As Midterm Nears, A Review Of Big Races, Ballot Issues In Missouri And Kansas

By & Devin Davis 40 minutes ago
  • Political watchers have long seen Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat as one of the most vulnerable in the Senate. In recent days her challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, has compared McCaskill to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
    Political watchers have long seen Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat as one of the most vulnerable in the Senate. In recent days her challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, has compared McCaskill to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
    Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3 / Senator Claire McCaskill / Flickr - CC

The midterm election is just a weekend away. Today, we covered the big races on both sides of the state line and some of the ballot measures Missouri voters are set to decide. In the Show-Me State, Attorney General Josh Hawley has been accused by Sen. Claire McCaskill of innapproriate use of consultants, but were the alleged misdeeds revealed too late to make a difference in the result? Meanwhile in Kansas, the contest between Secretary of State Kris Kobach and state Sen. Laura Kelly remains a virtual tie. Will Democratic enthusiasm (or disdain) be enough to overcome the state's long-standing Republican advantage?

Copyright 2018 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.