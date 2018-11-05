MODOT Wants Feedback on Rogersville Highway Project

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to build an interchange at Highways 60 and 125 near Rogersville to replace the traffic signal that’s there now. And on November 8, it’s planning a public meeting to talk about the project.

Plans include building a Highway 60 bridge over Route 125, building interchange ramps for safe access onto both highways, build outer roads with connections to businesses and removing the Farm Rd. 229 connection to Route 60.

The meeting is set for Thursday, November 8, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Logan-Rogersville High School. You can stop by anytime to view exhibits and talk with MODOT officials. The same exhibits will be available at modot.org/southwest, and you can give feedback there, too.

Construction of the project could begin as early as 2022 with completion in 2023. The estimated cost is $17.2 million.

