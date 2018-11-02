Monday: How hate crimes can trigger post-traumatic trauma

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air during the noon hour on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss post-traumatic reactions to incidents of racial discrimination. Joining the conversation will be Dr. Anton Hart, clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst, who is an expert on the topic of diversity issues, including racism and the effects of being “different” in other ways.

Hart was in town at a St. Louis Psychoanalytic Institute event that addressed how discrimination can lead to severe trauma.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Xandra Ellin give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

