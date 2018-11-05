 Paul Pepper: Columbia Weavers and Spinners' Guild Holiday Show & Insurance Counseling Services | KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Columbia Weavers and Spinners' Guild Holiday Show & Insurance Counseling Services

By & Paul Pepper 6 minutes ago

It's our first show of the holiday season! To kick things off, ANN McGINITY invites the whole family to come to the Columbia Weavers and Spinners' Guild annual 'holiday extravaganza' this weekend at the Boone County History and Culture Center. Also, SCOTT MINIEA, Program Manager at Insurance Counseling Services, tells us how we can safely secure a health insurance policy for ourselves and/or our loved ones during the Affordable Care Act's open enrollment period, going on now. (4:39) November 5, 2018

