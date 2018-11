The July exhibit at Sager | Braudis Gallery is open and ready for visitors! Be one of the first to see it tonight during the popular 'First Fridays' event in the North Village Arts District. Guest: HANNAH REEVES | Also, Phoenix Health Programs is designating July as "Recovery Means Freedom" month. HEATHER HARLAN says it's human nature to think that if we have to change or give up something that we're losing freedom, but in this situation people very much gain freedom. (4:35) July 6, 2018