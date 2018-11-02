Pence Rally For Hawley And Kobach Shows GOP Stakes Are High In Missouri, Kansas

With days left before the Nov. 6 midterm, Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday to lend support to a host of Republicans who are running for office on either side of the state line.



Some, like Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and Missouri Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley, are locked in tight, tossup races against Democrats. Polls show others, like Kansas U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder and Kansas 2nd District candidate Steve Watkins, may be in trouble.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson kicked off the event, sponsored by the American Conservative Union and held at the Hy-Vee Arena.

"He's the rising sun for us here in Missouri," he said of Hawley, "and I think of Claire (McCaskill) as the setting sun. Time to go home, time to ride off in the sunset I what I say."

The event was an intimate setting with only a few hundred seats, compared to President Trump’s appearance in Columbia on Thursday in an airport hangar.

Trevor Cartwright, a teacher at Northland Christian School in Kansas City, brought his government class to the rally.

"We had a great opportunity come up and we were able to make it happen this week," he said. "And we thought, 'Why not go see the vice president?'"

He said some of his students are following the U.S. Senate and other races.

"We've talked briefly about it. Some of them aren't of voting age yet, but ... the ones that are have expressed an interest to go vote," he added.

Democrats have their own get-out-the-vote efforts this weekend. Kansas gubernatorial candidate Laura Kelly will make appearances with former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, who also was President Barack Obama's Secretary of Health and Human Services. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill has a rally scheduled with U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, also up for re-election, and state Sen. Kiki Curls in Kansas City on Saturday.

This story will be updated.

Samuel King is the Missouri government and politics reporter at KCUR 89.3. Follow him on Twitter: @SamuelKingNews

