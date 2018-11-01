Reverence, Gratitude Key to Veteran's Day

Every day we ought to be thankful for our freedom, but one day every year, we publicly say thank you to the men and women in the military that served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Veteran's Day is Nov. 11, but Missouri State University will be hosting several public events leading up to this special day.

An interview with Brent Dunn from the Veteran's Day committee.

Brent Dunn, vice president for university advancement, serves on the Veteran's Day committee and shares the schedule of events.

Dunn notes that MSU’s public affairs mission really goes hand in hand with the service of the military. During their service and beyond, veterans exemplify dedication to leading with integrity, understand the global context and are committed to civic duty.

All activities are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the breakfast event. Visit missouristate.edu/veteransday or call (417) 836-5654 for more information.

