Seg. 1: Laura Kelly's Road Map For Kansas. Seg. 2: The Battle That Saved America.

Segment 1: In a tight race for Kansas governor, candidate Kelly touts her bipartisan bona fides.

When asked about including moderate Republicans in her administration should she win the governorship, longtime state lawmaker Laura Kelly says she doesn't know any other way to do it. Today, Sen. Kelly fielded questions about policy her administration would pursue should Democrats win their first Kansas gubernatorial election since Kathleen Sebelius in 2006. Kelly is engaged in a neck-and-neck race against self-proclaimed "full-throttle" conservative Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Kansas Sen. Laura Kelly, Democratic candidate for governor

Segment 2, beginning at 23:03: The enduring consequences of the Battle of Antietam.

It wasn't only the bloodiest single day in American history, says Justin Martin. The events at Antietam Creek on Sept. 27, 1862, also gave Union forces and then-President Abraham Lincoln the victory needed to save a divided nation. Today, the noted author and historian discussed this most pivotal of Civil War battles, and explored how its results reverberate through American history.

Martin will discuss his book at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Kansas City Public Library's Central Library, 14 W. 10th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64105. For more information, visit KCLibrary.org.

