Surrounding the Columbia Trump Rally, a Mix of Demonstrators and Supporters

Supporters of President Donald Trump walked for a half mile on rainy country roads, wearing red baseball hats and American flag T-shirts – but on their way to the President’s rally, they passed a group sporting another flag.

Amidst trans flags, chants and rainbow colors, dozens of LGBTQ and trans advocates were gathered calling for equality.

Anne Mceowen held a sign reading “I love my daughter.” She says her daughter told her at age 28 that she was transgender – and she says she wishes she’d known sooner.

“I want politicians to know my reason for being here is that I love my daughter – that’s not going to be stopped. My love is not going to be stopped.”

While the protester numbers were somewhat low, on this rainy, cold night.- several said their hopes are high, that the midterm elections could bring change.

The hanger at Columbia Regional Airport was at capacity, so many rally-goers watched the rally on a screen just outside the event. They were bombarded with the sounds of pop music and cheered the arrival of Air Force One carrying President Trump to their town.

As Trump took to the stage, Jennifer Grimes and her husband and kids were soaking up the moment in history.

“It means a lot. It’s pretty special,” she said. “Because you know what? You think you don’t matter when you live in kind of a small area? But you know him coming here tells me that maybe we matter to him, and he matters to us and we’re grateful for everything he’s done already.”

But some held signs and protested quietly but stubbornly – including Danielle Fox, an MU student who stood with friends and said she chose to come to the rally rather than alternative protests downtown because she wanted to be heard by the President.

“I’m tired of the inequality,” she said. “I’m tired of the lack of representation. .. I’m just tired from being erased from a history that I’m part of.”

In the end the mix of supporters, dissenters, friends, families, young, and old came out for a largely peaceful gathering – it was Trump’s second rally in an 11-stop, eight-state tour ahead of Tuesday's crucial midterm elections.