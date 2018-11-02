 Surrounding the Columbia Trump Rally, a Mix of Demonstrators and Supporters | KBIA

Surrounding the Columbia Trump Rally, a Mix of Demonstrators and Supporters

By & 2 hours ago
  • A protester holds a handmade sign at a rally for transgender rights on Thursday, November 1, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri. A few dozen activists gathered at an intersection near Columbia Regional Airport where President Donald Trump campaigned to a crowd
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    A protester holds a handmade sign at a rally for transgender rights on Thursday, November 1, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri. A few dozen activists gathered at an intersection near Columbia Regional Airport where President Donald Trump campaigned to a crowd
    Zia Kelly / KBIA
  • LGBTQ rights activists protest at an interchange near Highway 63, on the way to President Donald Trump’s rally at the Columbia Regional Airport on Thursday, November 1, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri. Nationally, the hashtag #WontBeErased has been used to
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    LGBTQ rights activists protest at an interchange near Highway 63, on the way to President Donald Trump’s rally at the Columbia Regional Airport on Thursday, November 1, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri. Nationally, the hashtag #WontBeErased has been used to
    Zia Kelly / KBIA
  • Edward Johnson attends a protest for transgender rights that took place near a rally for President Donald Trump on Thursday, November 1, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri. Johnson said he was protesting the Trump administration’s treatment of marginalized gro
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Edward Johnson attends a protest for transgender rights that took place near a rally for President Donald Trump on Thursday, November 1, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri. Johnson said he was protesting the Trump administration’s treatment of marginalized gro
    Zia Kelly` / KBIA
  • Sisters Charish and Charli Collins say it is important to stand with the transgender community, as they attended a protest during President Donald Trump's rally on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Charli is a student at Douglass High School in Columbia.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Sisters Charish and Charli Collins say it is important to stand with the transgender community, as they attended a protest during President Donald Trump's rally on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Charli is a student at Douglass High School in Columbia.
    Zia Kelly / KBIA

Supporters of President Donald Trump walked for a half mile on rainy country roads, wearing red baseball hats and American flag T-shirts – but on their way to the President’s rally, they passed a group sporting another flag.

Amidst trans flags, chants and rainbow colors, dozens of LGBTQ and trans advocates were gathered calling for equality.

Anne Mceowen held a sign reading “I love my daughter.” She says her daughter told her at age 28 that she was transgender – and she says she wishes she’d known sooner.

“I want politicians to know my reason for being here is that I love my daughter – that’s not going to be stopped. My love is not going to be stopped.”

While the protester numbers were somewhat low, on this rainy, cold night.- several said their hopes are high, that the midterm elections could bring change.

The hanger at Columbia Regional Airport was at capacity, so many rally-goers watched the rally on a screen just outside the event. They were bombarded with the sounds of pop music and cheered the arrival of Air Force One carrying President Trump to their town.

As Trump took to the stage, Jennifer Grimes and her husband and kids were soaking up the moment in history.

“It means a lot. It’s pretty special,” she said. “Because you know what? You think you don’t matter when you live in kind of a small area? But you know him coming here tells me that maybe we matter to him, and he matters to us and we’re grateful for everything he’s done already.”

But some held signs and protested quietly but stubbornly – including Danielle Fox, an MU student who stood with friends and said she chose to come to the rally rather than alternative protests downtown because she wanted to be heard by the President.

“I’m tired of the inequality,” she said. “I’m tired of the lack of representation. .. I’m just tired from being erased from a history that I’m part of.”

In the end the mix of supporters, dissenters, friends, families, young, and old came out for a largely peaceful gathering – it was  Trump’s second rally in an 11-stop, eight-state tour ahead of Tuesday's crucial midterm elections.