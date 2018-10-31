Thursday: A conversation with NPR’s Peter Sagal ahead of St. Louis visit

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air during the noon hour on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Peter Sagal, comedian, author and host of NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!”

Sagal is the keynote speaker at this year’s St. Louis Jewish Book Festival, which will be held from Nov. 4 to 16.

The Chicago-based humorous boasts an illustrious career in radio, television, theater and screenwriting. His latest book, “The Incomplete Book of Running,” explores his venture into a new world – that of long-distance running.

Related Event

What: Peter Sagal at the St. Louis Jewish Book Festival

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, November 4, 2018

Where: Staenberg Family Complex, Edison Gymnasium, 2 Millstone Campus Drive

St. Louis, MO 63146

Price: $45

