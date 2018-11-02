St. Louis Public Radio's voter's guide to the 2018 midterm election

Ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm election, we've compiled a list of key races with links to our in-depth reporting and more resources to help inform your vote.



Amendment 1 would limit lobbyist influence, change campaign finance law and substantially alter how state legislative districts are drawn. Proponents say the amendment will make lawmakers more responsive to people instead of special interests.

Opponents are concerned it gives too much power to the state auditor who would appoint a demographer to draw districts. Also, some African-American elected officials are concerned that Clean Missouri would reduce black representation.

The fact that three different marijuana initiatives made the ballot could create some confusion — especially if more than one gets enough votes to pass. Missourians will vote on Amendment 2, Amendment 3 and Proposition C. All three initiatives would make it legal to get marijuana for medical use. But they differ greatly in terms of how much marijuana will be taxed, how the regulatory framework would work, and where the money would go. If multiple medical marijuana initiatives end up passing, it would likely be up to the courts to decide what actually gets implemented.

Polls show a tight race between U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley. Democrats are relying on McCaskill to win a third term and help the party reach a majority in the Senate.

The candidates differ on health care, immigration policy, labor rights, global warming and Second Amendment rights. Hawley has contended that McCaskill is too liberal for Missouri, a state that went for President Donald Trump by 19 points in 2016. McCaskill has emphasized her political independence and says she will work with “anyone, anytime.”

The race between incumbent Rep. Ann Wagner and challenger Cort VanOstran is Missouri’s most competitive U.S. House contest on the November ballot. The 2nd District takes in much of west and southern St. Louis County, along with portions of Jefferson and St. Charles counties. Heavy voter turnout could impact other races.

Illinois Congressman Mike Bost has represented Illinois’ 12th District since 2015. He’s running against Democrat Brendan Kelly, who is the state's attorney in St. Clair County. The Bost-Kelly race is expected to be one of the most competitive congressional races in the nation.

While Republicans have gained ground in the district in recent years, the 12th District, which includes the metro-east, has a rich Democratic legacy and political infrastructure that gives Kelly a fighting chance.

Saundra McDowell is squaring off against incumbent Nicole Galloway. McDowell is an Oklahoma native and U.S. Air Force veteran who received her law degree from Regent University. She worked as an assistant attorney general and as director of enforcement for the securities division under Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Galloway is a certified public accountant and a native of Fenton. She graduated from Missouri University of Science and Technology with degrees in applied mathematics and economics and earned an MBA from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She was appointed auditor after Tom Schweich’s death in 2015.

