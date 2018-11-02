St. Louis Public Radio's voter's guide to the 2018 midterm election

Ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm election, we've compiled a list of key races with links to our in-depth reporting and more resources to help inform your vote.
Amendment 1 would limit lobbyist influence, change campaign finance law and substantially alter how state legislative districts are drawn. Proponents say the amendment will make lawmakers more responsive to people instead of special interests.
Opponents are concerned it gives too much power to the state auditor who would appoint a demographer to draw districts. Also, some African-American elected officials are concerned that Clean Missouri would reduce black representation.
- Clean Missouri proposition puts redistricting front and center, limits lobbyist influence
- Pro & Con: Amendment 1 which would impact redistricting, lobbying, campaign finance in Missouri
The fact that three different marijuana initiatives made the ballot could create some confusion — especially if more than one gets enough votes to pass.
- Pro & Con: Will Missourians pass an initiative to legalize medical marijuana?
- Politically Speaking: Hashing out the details of Missouri's 3 medical marijuana initiatives
- Missouri voters face confusing options in battle over marijuana proposals
Polls show a tight race between U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley. Democrats are relying on McCaskill to win a third term and help the party reach a majority in the Senate.
- Health care, party independence are major themes in McCaskill-Hawley Senate debate
- Urban, rural and everywhere in between, McCaskill casts wide net in re-election bid
- Hawley banks on conservative policies, and Trump, to get the win over McCaskill
The race between incumbent Rep. Ann Wagner and challenger Cort VanOstran is Missouri’s most competitive U.S. House contest on the November ballot. The 2nd District takes in much of west and southern St. Louis County, along with portions of Jefferson and St. Charles counties. Heavy voter turnout could impact other races.
- Wagner-VanOstran race hinges on political experience, health care
- Politically Speaking: VanOstran on why Missouri's 2nd District should elect a Democrat
- Politically Speaking: Congresswoman Wagner on her high-profile re-election bid
Illinois Congressman Mike Bost has represented Illinois’ 12th District since 2015. He’s running against Democrat Brendan Kelly, who is the state's attorney in St. Clair County. The Bost-Kelly race is expected to be one of the most competitive congressional races in the nation.
- Bost-Kelly race in Metro East could be key in determining control of the U.S. House
- Politically Speaking: Illinois Congressman Bost on his nationally watched re-election bid
- Politically Speaking: Kelly on his quest to turn Illinois’ 12th District blue again
Saundra McDowell is squaring off against incumbent Nicole Galloway. McDowell is an Oklahoma native and U.S. Air Force veteran who received her law degree from Regent University. She worked as an assistant attorney general and as director of enforcement for the securities division under Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
- Politically Speaking: Missouri Auditor Galloway on her bid for a full, 4-year term
- Politically Speaking: Republican McDowell expounds on Missouri auditor campaign
