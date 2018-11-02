Weekend Outlook November 2-4, 2018

Missouri State University International Programs will host the Tour of the Globe Friday night (11/2) from 5 to 9 at the Morris Center, 301 S. Jefferson in Springfield. MSU international students will share art, music, dance, food and more. Admission is free.

The First Friday Art Walk is Friday night from 6 to 10 at several downtown Springfield venues.

Photographer Randy Bacon will host an opening reception for the exhibit, “It Knows No Face: Portraits of Suicide Survivors,” Friday night (11/2) from 6 to 9 at the Randy Bacon Studio and Gallery, 600 W. College in Springfield.

Fall Diversity Weekend runs through Sunday (11/4) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Events include performances; Diversity in the Park with vendors, live music and a drag show; a hike; an art show and more.

Family Movie Night at the Library is Friday night (11/2) at 6:30. Celebrate the Day of the Dead with the film, “Coco.”

The fourth Springfield Metaphysical Fair is Friday (11/2) from noon to 8 and Saturday (11/3) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 910 W. Battlefield in Springfield.

Branson’s Gift of Lights, holiday light display, is open through January 1 on Shepherd of the Hills Expressway.

Willard will host a Veterans Day Parade Saturday morning (11/3) at 11. A ceremony will follow at Jackson Park. Willard will also host a Veterans Supper Friday night (11/2) at 6 at the Willard Community Building.

The Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central E. in Springfield, presents Jaron Myers Friday night (11/2) at 7. He’s described as “a powerhouse of unique and witty humor, combined with musical talent.”

Evangel University will present the play, “Our Town,” Friday night and Saturday night (11/2-11/3) at 7:30 p.m. at the Barnett Fine Arts Center.

The Silver Dollar City Foundation will host a rehearsal of the park’s Christmas festivities Friday night (11/2). The White Glove will run from 5 to 9 at the park, and tickets include a holiday dinner. Proceeds benefit the foundation’s Care for Kids program.

The 2 Friends and Junk vintage junk market is Saturday (11/3) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The Missouri State University men’s soccer team will host Central Arkansas Saturday night (11/3) at 6 at Allison South Stadium. Learn more here.

The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters will host the Old Country Fair Saturday (11/3) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Michel Homestead, 262 Collins Rd. in Branson. The event will raise money for the Notch Post Office preservation project. It will include antiques sales and an auction, Ozarks history exhibitors, Civil War reenactors, live music, traditional games and more. For more information, 417-335-0096.

The program, End-of-Life Legal Matters, will be held Saturday morning (11/3) at 10 at the Library Center. Develop your understanding of key end-of-life legal documents, including living wills, and learn techniques to avoid probate and the importance of durable powers of attorney.

A Hospice Resource Fair will be held Saturday (11/3) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library Center. Visit with representatives from area hospice organizations.

The Dia de los Muertos Community Celebration is Saturday (11/3) from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Library Center. Join Grupo Latinoamericano and the Library to learn about the traditions and celebrate the Day of Dead with dances, altars (ofrendas) and pan de muerto (bread of dead), hot chocolate, crafts and Catrinas face painting.

The Missouri State Volleyball Bears will host Indiana State Saturday night (11/3) at 7 at Hammons Student Center. Learn more here.

St. John’s Chapel UCC will host a Holiday Bazaar Saturday (11/3) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4344 S. Fremont in Springfield.

The Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central E. in Springfield, presents comedian, actor, singer and writer, Rodney Carrington, Saturday night (11/3) at 7.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Campbell in Springfield, will host their Fall Craft Show and Luncheon Saturday (11/3) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a variety of handmade items, baked goods and more.

Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines, will celebrate National Bison Day Saturday (11/2) with two guided hikes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registration is required.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2200 W. Republic Rd., will host the 11th annual Fall Bazaar Saturday (11/3) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday (11/4) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Tri-State Kennel Club Show is Saturday and Sunday (11/3-11/4) at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Wingapalooza 18 will be held Saturday (11/3) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis in Springfield. Sample wings from a variety of booths.

The Christian County Library in Nixa, 208 N. McCroskey, will host an Antique Appraisal Fair Saturday (11/3) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $5 per item appraised.

The Missouri State University Lady Bears basketball team will face Lincoln in an exhibition game Sunday afternoon (11/4) at 2 at JQH Arena.

The Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in downtown Springfield, will present “King Lear,” part of the On Stage Series, Saturday morning (11/3) at 11. The play was filmed at Chichester Festival Theatre in Chichester U.K.in September.

Moxie Mornings, for kids two to six-years-old will start Saturday morning (11/3) at 10 at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in downtown Springfield. The free event includes an innovative short film and hands-on art.

The program, Encouraging the Next Generation, will be held Saturday and Sunday (11/3-11/4) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument, 5646 Carver Rd., in Diamond.

The Missouri State University Pride Band will present the Musical Salute to Veterans Concert Sunday afternoon (11/4) at 4 at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. Admission is free.

Death Café is Sunday afternoon (11/4) from 2 to 4 at the Library Center. Join the library for casual conversations about death where you can share your curiosities, hopes, fears and experiences in a safe, judgment-free environment. Refreshments provided.

Blues Traveler presents the Accelerated Nation Tour Sunday night (11/4) at 8 at the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central E. in Springfield. Learn more here.

Jere Gettle, founder of Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, will talk about collecting seeds and about some of the weirdest plants he’s come across during a program Sunday (11/4) from 2 to 4 at the Library Station. Learn more here.

The Moxie’s Essentials: Classic Comedies film series will feature the 1931 film, “City Lights,” Sunday afternoon (11/4) at 3:15. The series showcases films everyone should see on the big screen.

The Mid-Town Concert Series at Central Christian Church, 1475 N. Washington in Springfield, will feature organist, Bradley Jent, Sunday afternoon (11/4) at 3.

