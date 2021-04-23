Chronic wasting disease is in nearly every Missouri county, but the Missouri Department of Conservation is struggling to get the support of hunters to monitor its spread.
MISSOURI NEWS
-
The new zoning rules for smoke shops are an effort to add community input and crack down on bad shops.
-
Columbia adds a second free glass recycling drop-off location at 1242 Ashland Road in the contractor parking area on the University of Missouri campus through its partnership with Ripple Glass.
-
A federal rule limiting international students to four years in the U.S. has raised concerns among students and researchers.
-
Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is expanding her investigation into 7-OH and other synthetic kratom products sold in Missouri, according to a Thursday news release from the attorney general's office.
-
Laerke, a 5-year-old bear from Tacoma, Washington, will be paired with Kallu as part of a national effort to maintain a genetically diverse polar bear population.
-
The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for winter this week by conducting statewide drills for approximately 3,000 snow removal employees.
NPR TOP STORIES
-
A car hit an Australian federal independent lawmaker on Monday, critically injuring her in an apparent deliberate attack, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. The driver was arrested.
-
A large underwater wave moved up the West Coast, raising sea levels. Scientists say it's driven by El Niño and it's going to happen again.
-
Hint: It's not only because California counts slowly.
MORE FROM KBIA and the Missouri News Network
-
Come along as AC and Nickie Davis, executive director of The District, explore what it's like at a typical "First Friday" in the North Village Arts District! October 16, 2026
-
County leaders say a Chapter 100 agreement would guarantee money stays in the county, but residents still felt the agreement does little curb their fears — including water pollution and diminished property value.
-
The city of Mexico is preparing new regulations aimed at encouraging potential economic investment and data center development – while still protecting residents.
-
Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen is back in Columbia with a fresh new look, classic favorites, and Sunday brunch with mimosas. Owner Ben Davidson also brings Teriyaki Madness to town, where fully customizable bowls mean you could order something different every single day of the year! October 15, 2026
-
Researchers with the University of Missouri School of Medicine recently received a grant from the National Institute of Health to study immune cells in the lungs.
-
Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway demands information from TikTok on how it promotes content to children and young adults.
KBIA Newscasts
Get behind-the-scenes look into our coverage delivered to your inbox every month.
S5E13 - Minimizing Fear and Focusing on Preparation with Michael Siegrist in Canton Township, Michigan
Michael Siegrist is the Canton Township Clerk in Wayne County, Michigan, as well as the current president of the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks.
He spoke about the state of elections administration in Michigan, about some of the work the association is doing to help better prepare its many clerks, and about why it’s important to just take a moment and take a deep breath as the November General Election approaches.
He spoke about the state of elections administration in Michigan, about some of the work the association is doing to help better prepare its many clerks, and about why it’s important to just take a moment and take a deep breath as the November General Election approaches.
The Next Harvest
Missouri Health Talks
The Daily Blend