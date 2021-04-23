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Ryan Freman is speaking to Trey Freman in their processing facility. There are several different processing machines arond.
Jayden Bates-Bland
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KBIA
KBIA News
Missouri's new CWD plan has some hunters unwilling to cooperate
Jayden Bates-Bland
Chronic wasting disease is in nearly every Missouri county, but the Missouri Department of Conservation is struggling to get the support of hunters to monitor its spread.
Patches of snow cover the ground in front of the gates of Columbia College on a sunny winter day. The word "Columbia" sits on the left gate and "College" on the right with a sidewalk in the middle.
Kate Schreiber
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KBIA
KBIA News
Columbia College inaugurates new president
Meryam McNutt
Many leaves piled in a front yard.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
KBIA News
Leaving fall leaves alone helps preserve insect habitats
Libby Howell
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S5E13 - Minimizing Fear and Focusing on Preparation with Michael Siegrist in Canton Township, Michigan
Michael Siegrist is the Canton Township Clerk in Wayne County, Michigan, as well as the current president of the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks.

He spoke about the state of elections administration in Michigan, about some of the work the association is doing to help better prepare its many clerks, and about why it’s important to just take a moment and take a deep breath as the November General Election approaches.
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