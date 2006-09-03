Karen Russell, Telling Fantastic Tales

Karen Russell writes short stories. Ten are being published in her first book this month.

It's a colorful collection. In one story, the main character's father is a Minotaur, and the family goes west by wagon train. One character lives on a swampy, backwater alligator farm. Another sings in an Alaskan boys choir; every spring their high notes make the first cracks in a glacier.

The title story of Russell's new collection is St. Lucy's Home for Girls Raised by Wolves.

Russell, 25, wasn't raised by wolves herself, but her Florida upbringing figures in some of her stories.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.