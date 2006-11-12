Aprons: Out of the Kitchen, On the Road

Work aprons, party aprons, Depression-era aprons. They're all part of The Apron Chronicles, a traveling exhibit managed by the Women's Museum in Dallas. It's in Greensboro, N.C., at the moment, but it will move along to Jackson, Wyo., on Nov. 17.

The exhibit is co-curated by EllynAnne Geisel and photographer Kristina Loggia. Geisel is also the author of The Apron Book. She tells Jacki Lyden about the collection.

