One of the last great untold stories of World War II is that of Eddie Chapman: crook, womanizer and double agent. For years, key elements of the tale were buried in classified files. Author Nicholas Booth gets to the bottom of it all in ZigZag, which takes its title from Chapman's code name. Booth tells Scott Simon about the book.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.