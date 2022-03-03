© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri joins states targeting Russia over war in Ukraine

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published March 3, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST

Missouri officials are joining a growing contingent of states targeting Russia over its war against Ukraine.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe on Wednesday called upon Missouri retailers to pull Russian-made products from their shelves. House Majority Leader Dean Plocher said the chamber could consider a pro-Ukrainian resolution as soon as Thursday.

Plocher also has filed legislation that would bar public entities or contractors from doing business with Russian entities. A retirement board for Missouri's public employees is to meet Thursday to consider divesting its investments in Russian securities.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
