Missouri joins states targeting Russia over war in Ukraine

Missouri officials are joining a growing contingent of states targeting Russia over its war against Ukraine.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe on Wednesday called upon Missouri retailers to pull Russian-made products from their shelves. House Majority Leader Dean Plocher said the chamber could consider a pro-Ukrainian resolution as soon as Thursday.

Plocher also has filed legislation that would bar public entities or contractors from doing business with Russian entities. A retirement board for Missouri's public employees is to meet Thursday to consider divesting its investments in Russian securities.