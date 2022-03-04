Missouri elected leaders decry Russian invasion of Ukraine

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson is calling for more severe sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.

Parson told reporters gathered for an annual Missouri Press Association Capitol meeting Thursday that he's ready to help in any way. But Parson says there's little else states can do aside from urging the U.S. government to stand strong against Russia.

Missouri's state worker retirement program had about $1.6 million worth of investments in Russia as of Wednesday. Missouri State Employees' Retirement System board members voted Thursday to completely divest as soon as possible.