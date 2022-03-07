© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Ukrainian-American adoption advocate dies in invasion

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST

A man who split his time between the St. Louis area and Ukraine to help arrange adoptions of children with medical needs has died in the war-torn country.

Serge Zevlever's daughters told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Zevlever was killed when he volunteered to check on a commotion outside a Kyiv bomb shelter on Feb. 26. That was just two days after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine.

A U.S. State Department spokesman confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in the conflict that day, without naming Zevlever, and offered condolences to his family.

