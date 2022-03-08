© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Marshfield schools going to four-day week next fall

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published March 8, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST

A southwestern Missouri school district that struggles to fill teacher vacancies plans to go to a four-day week starting next fall.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Marshfield district is among at least nine in Missouri planning to switch to the shorter week in the fall, pushing the total number of districts in Missouri using the truncated schedule to a record 128 — 25% of the state’s school districts.

Marshfield Superintendent Mike Henry says the change will mean hourly pay rates will rise substantially. Marshfield has enrollment of 3,100 students, making it the second-largest district in the state to go to a four-day week.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
