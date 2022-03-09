Minneapolis teachers won't back down on demands on day 2 of strike

Teachers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, are striking for a second day. They’re demanding better wages, especially for the lowest-paid educators, and mental health resources for students.

In neighboring St. Paul, a strike over similar demands was averted when the union and school district reached a last-minute deal.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Minnesota Public Radio’s Matt Sepic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

