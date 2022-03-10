Vox Magazine's March "Behind the Issue"

In this month's "Behind the Issue" from Vox Magazine, Managing Editor Evan Musil and Art Director Moy Zhong spoke about some of March's standout stories and give us a little insight into how those stories came to be.

Vox Magazine is Columbia’s connection to what’s happening in our city, providing perspective on the news and culture people are talking about.

Local elderly couple reflects on over 27,000 days of love

"They've been together for 75 years. So in total, that's about 27,000 days of love. Hopefully, we give readers just a little bit of something uplifting something very hopeful for this issue."

Pokémon enthusiasts struggle to catch 'em all amid card scalping

"Worldwide, and especially in the US, the scalpers will wake up so early in the morning, buy out all of these Pokemon cards from the stands, and then just resell them for like astronomical values that has been making a little inaccessible."

Columbia's Asian American community reflects on the grief and fear caused by anti-Asian violence

"I remember during that time, being a journalism student, I was like, "okay, a lot of people are very hurt and a lot of people are very scared... I'm one of those people, and, you know, personally, I would not like to be doing reporting at this time.

But I remember the next day when I saw coverage, and in the weeks following that this was a story that wasn't covered super heavily, and then, after a few days, it was just gone.

You know, it just feels like there wasn't enough attention given to us."

