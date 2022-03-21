Family of man fatally shot on train in Missouri sues Amtrak

The family of a man who was killed on an Amtrak train in Missouri is suing the railway company over its handling of the shooting.

The family of 30-year-old Richie Terell Aaron Jr., of Independence, alleges in the lawsuit that Amtrak should have stopped the train after the shooting and that the company has lax security.

The Kansas City Star reports Aaron was shot on Jan. 14 as the train arrived at the Lee's Summit station, where the alleged shooter got off.

The lawsuit alleges the train continued on to Independence, despite pleas from passengers to get help for Aaron.

The family is seeking at least $100 million from Amtrak and the alleged shooter.