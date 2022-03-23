© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri's Greitens faces calls to end US Senate bid

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published March 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT

A bipartisan group of elected officials and campaign rivals are urging Missouri's former Gov. Eric Greitens to end his bid for U.S. Senate following claims that he physically abused his ex-wife and child.

Rival Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler on Monday called on Greitens to drop out of the race and “get professional help.” U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley says people who hit women and children belong in handcuffs, not the U.S. Senate. Greitens' ex-wife accused him of abuse in an affidavit filed Monday as part of a child custody case.

Eric Greitens called the allegations “completely fabricated” and “baseless.”

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press