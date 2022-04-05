CHAARG activates women, workouts and business

Changing Health, Attitudes and Actions to Recreate Girls, or CHAARG, is a national organization with a chapter of more than 50 women at the University of Missouri. The organization creates a network with different workout studios and classes to integrate a variety of fitness exercises into members' routines, while at the same time promoting networks for local businesses.

Maddy Borzych, a sophomore at the University of Missouri, is an event coordinator for CHAARG.

“I communicate with different studios around Columbia and help plan events once a week,” Borzych said. “The goal is to expose women to different types of fitness, whether it's Zumba, Hiit workouts, dancing, or lifting.”

By incorporating a variety of workouts into members' lives, the organization seeks to empower its members to challenge themselves mentally and physically, and see what fits best for their fitness needs and goals, while at the same time promoting business activity and networks.

Courtney Durben is a member of CHAARG and says she has enjoyed being introduced to unique exercise studios.

“I’ve been able to go to fitness places that I wouldn’t have been able to before, since I’d need a membership,” Durben said. “So I’ve liked trying out new places and seeing what works for me.”

CHAARG isn’t only beneficial to the health and wellness of its members, but to the studios and even some juice bars that volunteer their time to put on events.

Cynthia Chasteen, yoga instructor at Sumits, says she loves what CHAARG stands for, and has actually been familiar with the organization before the studio was contacted to host an event there.

“I previously led a couple of classes for CHAARG on campus,” Chasteen said. “CHAARGs’ mission of ‘liberating girls from the elliptical’ resonates with me in a major way.”

So when CHAARG called the studio, she was happy to volunteer her time to teach a heated yoga class for them. Chasteen said this kind of class is also a rewarding experience for her as a teacher.

“I volunteer my time because I like to follow the practice of Karma Yoga, which is yoga in action to service others,” Chasteene said. “I have received a lot from the practice of yoga, so I want to share it with others.”

CHAARG participants say it creates genuine bonds between people in Columbia by connecting women who share the same values.

“Building strength– body, mind, and spirit– is my charge!” Chasteen said.

Durben says hot yoga is a workout she’s really been looking forward to trying.

“I’ve been thinking of getting a membership at Sumits, and we have that workout next week, so I’m excited to see if that’d be a good fit for me.”

On top of fostering connections between women in Columbia, CHAARG strives to bring in new customers to every studio that volunteers their time to hold an event.

“Every time we bring women into the studios, the ideal goal is that they enjoy the workout so much that they come back as a customer,” Borzych said.

“For Sumits, it is possible that many of the participants will return to the studio for a class, so that helps the business thrive and continue to attract clients,” Chesteen said.

WIth a different workout planned every week, CHAARG still has many places to incorporate into members' routines. With this comes further growth for the members, and more to come for businesses with opportunities to expand their customers.

“All in all, I’m really looking forward to upcoming events,” Durben says. “I’ve made a lot of genuine connections over the course of my membership, and it’s just been a really positive experience.”