Civilian massacres discovered in Borodyanka, Ukraine, as Russians deny wrongdoing

Ukrainian authorities fear massive civilian casualties in Borodynaka, Ukraine, the second northwestern Ukrainian city where organizations like Human Rights Watch are documenting atrocities.

Survivors from nearby Bucha are describing execution-style shootings and conditions too dangerous to retrieve family members’ bodies.

NPR’s Becky Sullivan is in Borodyanka and describes what she is seeing there.

