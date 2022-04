Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Sara Alfageeh and Nadia Shammas, co-authors of the new fantasy graphic novel “Squire” about a young girl who dreams of becoming a knight.

Book excerpt: ‘Squire’

By Nadia Shammas and Sara Alfageeh

Art by Sara Alfageeh, courtesy of Quill Tree Books/HarperCollins.

