After violent 24-hour period, Kansas City may use federal funds

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published April 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT

Another rash of killings in Kansas City, Missouri, has the mayor considering the use of federal funds to try and address the problem.

The Kansas City Star reported today that five people were killed in less than 24 hours in the Kansas City area — four in Kansas City, Missouri, and one in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told the Star in a phone interview that he hopes to help stop violence suing some of the $195 million distributed to Kansas City from the American Rescue Plan Act.

City leaders will determine how the money is spent.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
