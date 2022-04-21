What lies ahead for Hillsong after scandals rock the megachurch

Hillsong — the global megachurch that started in Australia in 1983 and attracted celebrities and athletes — is in crisis. Scandals, secrecy, and the resignation of Hillsong’s founder and global pastor Brian Houston last month have led to more than half of its American campuses breaking away from the church.

Mike Cosper, a reporter and the director of podcasting at Christianity Today, tells host Scott Tong about Hillsong’s problems and its future.

