State House OKs limits on transgender athletic participation

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published April 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT

Missouri's GOP-led House has voted to limit which high school sports teams transgender athletes can compete on.

House members on Monday voted 93-41 to require transgender students to compete on teams that match the sex listed on their birth certificates.

Missouri’s current public high school sports rules already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they’re undergoing hormone therapy.

Two transgender girls have been approved to play on Missouri girls’ teams in the past decade.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
