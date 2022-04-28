© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Vox Magazine's May "Behind the Issue"

KBIA | By Moy Zhong ,
Evan MusilRebecca SmithVox Magazine
Published April 28, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT
2022_04_28_VOX_A_016.jpg
Photo Illustration by Shulei Jiang
/
Vox Magazine

In this month’s Behind the Issue, Art Director Moy Zhong and Managing Editor Evan Musil spoke about a few of this month’s standout stories with Culture Editor Marisa Whitaker.

Vox Magazine is Columbia’s connection to what’s happening in our city, providing perspective on the news and culture people are talking about.

Work culture: What's changing

"I think it'll be good for readers to see – as young college kids going into the workforce –  the landscape is totally different from what we saw growing up on TV.

As you said... expressing ourselves with like tattoos and dyed hair. So, as that lens keeps changing, how is it going to be like – whenever we enter the workforce?"

Vietnam veteran blows bubbles because they're 'zen'

"If you've literally ever walked on Broadway on a weekend or on a really nice day out, you can't tell me you haven't seen Don Jourdan blowing bubbles.

Don is just so openly passionate and just caring and, you know, he's blowing bubbles because he just genuinely wants people to smile and make people happy."

Some other stories to check out from the May issue:

Top Stories
Moy Zhong
Moy Zhong is a senior at the University of Missouri studying journalism. She is currently the Art Director at KBIA's partner organization, Vox Magazine, and a producer on KBIA's "Missouri on Mic."
Evan Musil
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith is a reporter and producer for the KBIA Health & Wealth desk. She was born and raised in Rolla, Missouri, and graduated with degrees in Journalism and Chemistry from Truman State University in May 2014. Rebecca comes to KBIA from St. Louis Public Radio, where she worked as the news intern and covered religion, neighborhood growth and the continued unrest in Ferguson, MO.
Vox Magazine
