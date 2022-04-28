Vox Magazine's May "Behind the Issue"

In this month’s Behind the Issue, Art Director Moy Zhong and Managing Editor Evan Musil spoke about a few of this month’s standout stories with Culture Editor Marisa Whitaker.

Work culture: What's changing

"I think it'll be good for readers to see – as young college kids going into the workforce – the landscape is totally different from what we saw growing up on TV.

As you said... expressing ourselves with like tattoos and dyed hair. So, as that lens keeps changing, how is it going to be like – whenever we enter the workforce?"

Vietnam veteran blows bubbles because they're 'zen'

"If you've literally ever walked on Broadway on a weekend or on a really nice day out, you can't tell me you haven't seen Don Jourdan blowing bubbles.

Don is just so openly passionate and just caring and, you know, he's blowing bubbles because he just genuinely wants people to smile and make people happy."

