Divided Missouri Senate backs food stamp use at restaurants

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published May 2, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY — A divided Missouri Senate has narrowly voted to allow some food stamp recipients to use their benefits at restaurants.

The Senate voted 18-15 Thursday for legislation extending the restaurant option to an estimated 182,000 households with elderly, disabled and homeless residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The legislation now advances to the House.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says six states currently allow food stamps at restaurants — Arizona, California, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island and Virginia. Illinois is slated to add the restaurant option this spring.

Missouri's Republican Senate leaders joined Democrats to pass the bill, though most Republicans voted against it.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press