Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published May 4, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT

A Missouri man who killed a couple during a robbery at their rural home nearly 26 years ago has been put to death, even as another state has halted executions that have become increasingly uncommon in the U.S. Carman Deck was executed Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

So far this year, two people have been executed in Oklahoma and one each in Texas and Alabama. On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee paused executions to enable a review of lethal injection procedures after a testing oversight forced the state to call off an execution last month.

