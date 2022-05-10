Missouri House passes new congressional redistricting plan

The Missouri House has passed a new congressional redistricting plan that could be put in place for this year's elections.

The proposal approved 101-47 Monday would also need to win support from the state Senate before Friday's deadline to pass legislation.

The proposed voting districts are expected to continue Republicans' current 6-2 advantage over Democrats in the state's U.S. House delegation.

Missouri is one of the last states still struggling to enact a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census.