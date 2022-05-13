© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Book recommendations to learn more about this moment in history: Roe v. Wade, LGBTQ rights, SCOTUS

Published May 13, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
Traci Thomas' recommendations include "Let the Record Show" by Sarah Schulman and "Abortion After Roe" by Johanna Schoen. (Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)
Traci Thomas' recommendations include "Let the Record Show" by Sarah Schulman and "Abortion After Roe" by Johanna Schoen. (Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

Host Scott Tong speaks with Traci Thomas, host and creator of the book podcast “The Stacks,” about books that can help illuminate the history of the Supreme Court, Roe v. Wade, and LGBTQ rights.

Book recommendations from ‘The Stacks” host Traci Thomas

Supreme Court decisions:


Roe v. Wade:


LGBTQ rights:


Frequently banned books:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.