Outer Banks combat erosion with beach nourishment. Is it a sustainable long-term solution?

The U.S. coasts are eroding, and it’s happening faster because of climate change.

One way of mitigating that erosion is beach nourishment, which is the process of dredging up sand from out in the ocean and spreading it onto the beach. Officials in North Carolina say it’s a viable solution but others question whether it’s sustainable in the long run.

WUNC’s Celeste Gracia reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.