Kansas City OKs settlement in arrests during 2020 protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City leaders have approved a change to city laws regarding arrests during protests.

An ordinance approved Thursday by the city council settled a federal lawsuit filed after racial injustice protests in the city in 2020. Three women sued after they were arrested during protests near or on the Country Club Plaza area. They alleged the city's ordinances involving resisting or interfering with an officer were unconstitutionally vague.

The new ordinance says witnessing or recording police officers doesn't violate city law unless the offender is substantially impeding the officer’s duties. The settlement did not require the city to pay any monetary damages.