Retired Adm. James Stavridis draws lessons from Navy history in new book 'To Risk It All'

In his new book “To Risk it All: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision,” retired Adm. James Stavridis draws lessons from the history of the United States Navy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Stavridis, managing director of The Carlyle Group. He was Supreme Allied Commander of NATO from 2009 to 2013.

Book excerpt: ‘To Risk It All’

By James Stavridis

From “To Risk It All: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision.” Published by arrangement with Penguin Press, a member of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2022 by James Stavridis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.