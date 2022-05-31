Rock Bridge High School's Mike Woods killed in rest stop shooting

Rock Bridge High School home school communicator Mike Woods died Friday night after a shooting at a Tennessee highway rest stop.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators found Woods deceased in the bathroom at the Interstate 24 eastbound rest area near mile marker 160 in Marion County around 6 p.m. Friday.

Woods’ son Micah E. McElmurry, 30, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide in connection with the shooting, according to the release. McElmurry was booked Friday night into the Marion County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

“The loss of a member of our CPS family is overwhelming and heartbreaking,” said Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools. “We are all stunned and grieving. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts at this time. We are working on making counseling available for our students and staff.”

Woods, 55, graduated from Rock Bridge High School and Columbia College. His wife, Tina Woods, is the new principal of Derby Ridge Elementary School and former director of CPS’ Center of Responsive Education.

“Mr. Woods was a friend to us all,” Rock Bridge Principal Jacob Sirna said in a message to the school community. “He could always be counted on as a confidant, a problem-solver, a ‘kids first’ guy. His laugh would light up a room.”

A vigil for Woods will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at Rock Bridge High School stadium.