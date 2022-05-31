© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Vox Magazine's June "Behind the Issue"

KBIA | By Moy Zhong ,
Evan MusilRebecca Smith
Published May 31, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
2022_05_26_VOX_A_014.png
Illustration by Heeral Patel
/
Photography courtesy of The Blue Note, Unsplash and Wikimedia Commons

In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” from Vox Magazine, Art Director Moy Zhong and Managing Editor Evan Musil spoke about some of June’s standout stories with writer Austin Woods.

Vox Magazine is Columbia’s connection to what’s happening in our city, providing perspective on the news and culture people are talking about.

Columbia's punk rock community still moshing after 41 years

“I also follow a lot of Instagram pages that post old flyers and tour itineraries for punk shows, and I kept seeing ‘Columbia, Missouri,’ pop up. It seemed like every band had been through here.”

Soul Sessions brings music, passion to Columbia

“[It’s] a monthly performance by local R&B artists who get together. We get to meet three people in the story – a vibe maker, an artist and a rhythm maker.”

Best friends turned rap duo chart their paths as solo artists

“The other story we've got about two best friends who – they've gone solo, but they still like to make beats together and their career really hinged on their friendship.”

Other stories to check out:

Moy Zhong
Moy Zhong is a senior at the University of Missouri studying journalism. She is currently the Art Director at KBIA's partner organization, Vox Magazine, and a producer on KBIA's "Missouri on Mic."
Evan Musil
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith is a reporter and producer for the KBIA Health & Wealth desk. She was born and raised in Rolla, Missouri, and graduated with degrees in Journalism and Chemistry from Truman State University in May 2014. Rebecca comes to KBIA from St. Louis Public Radio, where she worked as the news intern and covered religion, neighborhood growth and the continued unrest in Ferguson, MO.
