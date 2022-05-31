Vox Magazine's June "Behind the Issue"

In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” from Vox Magazine, Art Director Moy Zhong and Managing Editor Evan Musil spoke about some of June’s standout stories with writer Austin Woods.

Vox Magazine is Columbia’s connection to what’s happening in our city, providing perspective on the news and culture people are talking about.

Columbia's punk rock community still moshing after 41 years

“I also follow a lot of Instagram pages that post old flyers and tour itineraries for punk shows, and I kept seeing ‘Columbia, Missouri,’ pop up. It seemed like every band had been through here.”

Soul Sessions brings music, passion to Columbia

“[It’s] a monthly performance by local R&B artists who get together. We get to meet three people in the story – a vibe maker, an artist and a rhythm maker.”

Best friends turned rap duo chart their paths as solo artists

“The other story we've got about two best friends who – they've gone solo, but they still like to make beats together and their career really hinged on their friendship.”