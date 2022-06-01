4 people dead at Okla. medical building, in the 233rd mass shooting of 2022

Tulsa police have confirmed that three people were killed by a shooter who then took his own life at the Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday.

"We can confirm 4 people are deceased, including the shooter, in the active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus. Officers are still clearing the building. More info to follow," Tulsa police tweeted.

Tulsa police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. that the shooter was dead. It was unclear how the shooter died.

"Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats," police said at the time. "We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties."

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said multiple people were wounded; he called it a "catastrophic scene."

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Dozens of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.

A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

The shooting marks the 233rd mass shooting for the year in the U.S., per data collected by the Gun Violence Archive. The archive characterizes a mass shooting as four or more shot or killed, not including the shooter.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

