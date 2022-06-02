Shanghai residents celebrate the end of a tight COVID-19 lockdown — but remain wary

A lockdown in Shanghai to fight COVID-19 ended Thursday. For more than two months, the city’s 25 million residents were largely confined to their homes.

With most restrictions lifted, for many, it was cause for celebration. But as NPR China Affairs correspondent John Ruwitch reports, some still wonder if it can last.

