A small plane flew near Biden's beach house in Delaware

Updated June 4, 2022 at 2:28 PM ET

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were evacuated from their beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after a small plane entered restricted airspace nearby.

They have since safely returned with no actual threat apparent, according to the White House.

"A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken. There was no threat to the President or his family," a White House official told the traveling press pool.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, also said the aircraft entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth by mistake.

"The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace," he said in a statement. "Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance. The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot."

