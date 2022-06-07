Congressional redistricting: Voters of color underrepresented, swing districts less competitive

The lines have been drawn. All but one of the 44 states with more than one Congressional district have now finished redrawing their maps for the upcoming midterm election. Only Louisiana’s map remains tied up in court.

And after a year of partisan battles and lawsuits, the once-a-decade redistricting cycle has ended with a map that’s less competitive.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with David Daley, a senior fellow for FairVote and the author of “Ratf**ked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

