Audiobook recommendations to perk up your ears from 'The Stacks' host Traci Thomas
Looking for a good audiobook? Traci Thomas, host and creator of the podcast “The Stacks,” has fiction, non-fiction and celebrity memoirs to whittle away the hours.
Traci Thomas’ audiobook picks:
Fiction:
- “There There” by Tommy Orange, read by cast of voice actors
- “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel, read by Kirsten Potter
- “Black Buck” by Mateo Askaripour, read by Zeno Robinson
- “Look Both Ways” by Jason Reynolds, read by cast of voice actors
- “Heads of the Colored People: Stories” by Nafissa Thompson-Spires read by Adenrele Ojo
- “Sula” by Toni Morrison (or any of her audiobooks because she reads them)
Nonfiction:
- “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar” by Cheryl Strayed, read by the author
- “Heavy: An American Memoir” by Kiese Laymon, read by the author
- “Fight of the Century” edited by Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, read by a cast of readers both contributors and voice actors
- “The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters” by Priya Parker, read by Bernadette Dunne
- “Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language” by Amanda Montell, read by the author
- “Somebody’s Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford, read by the author
- “Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted” by Suleika Jaouad, read by the author
- “Here For It: Or How to Save Your Soul in America: Essays” by R. Eric Thomas, read by the author
- “Wow, No Thank You.: Essays” by Samantha Irby, read by the author
Celebrity audiobooks Thomas loves:
- “The Sixth Man” by Andre Iguodala, read by author and Sullivan Jones
- “The Last Black Unicorn” by Tiffany Haddish, read by the author
- “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci, read by the author
- “Finding Me: A Memoir” by Viola Davis, read by the author
- “Will” by Will Smith, read by the author
- “Inside Out: A Memoir” by Demi Moore, read by the author
- “Eat a Peach: A Memoir” by David Chang and Gabe Ulla, read by Chang
