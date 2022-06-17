If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Progressive prosecutors around the U.S. are declaring they won’t enforce some of the most restrictive and punitive anti-abortion laws that GOP-led states have waited years to implement.

The promises come as the Supreme Court appears on track to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It’s a move sure to rankle Republican lawmakers and governors as about half of states are expected to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade — the 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion — is weakened or overturned.

Yet enforcement of these laws will fall largely onto the shoulders of district attorneys, with a growing number promising they won’t pursue the criminal charges that have been tucked inside the harshest of abortion restrictions.