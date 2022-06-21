Republican political rhetoric heats up this election season

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is running for U.S. Senate, has been heavily criticized for a new campaign video in which he holds a shotgun and, with a team of armed men with assault rifles, storms into a house to hunt down so-called RINOS – “Republicans in name only.”

This follows a recent Texas Republican state convention where delegates formally declared President Biden’s 2020 election win illegitimate.

Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak, president of the Potomac Strategy Group, discusses the Republican Party platform heading into the midterms and beyond.

