What a civil rights attorney wants you to know about the future of Title IX
Title IX was signed 50 years ago Thursday. While many people think of gains made by women in sports, the law has touched many elements of life on campus — including the responsibility of schools to address sexual misconduct.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with civil rights attorney Alexandra Brodsky about Title IX’s past, present and future. She wrote the book “Sexual Justice: Supporting Victims, Ensuring Due Process, and Resisting the Conservative Backlash.”
